APC dismisses PDP’s claim on alleged plan to rig 2023 elections

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday described as baseless the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) claim on the alleged plan by the ruling party to rig the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had on Sunday accused the APC of plotting to rig the elections after the National Assembly gave conditional approval for electronic transmission of election results in the country.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has no plan to organize free and free elections in the country.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, who reacted to the allegation in a statement in Abuja, said the PDP had already conceded defeat before the 2023 elections.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The idle conspiracies and wild allegations being bandied by the PDP on the procurement of e-voting machines and plans to rig the 2023 elections are clear testimonies that the PDP has already conceded election defeat long before the 2023 electioneering process.”

He noted that the PDP had since resorted to several diversionary strategies just to remain in public reckoning.

He listed the recent case filed against the APC national caretaker leadership which had been dismissed by courts as one of the few strategies adopted by the major opposition party to remain relevant in the nation’s space.

Akpanudoedehe, however, assured Nigerians that the party has no plan to rig the 2023 elections.

He added: “Our latest victory is the by-election for the House of Representatives seat in Lere Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

“Going by PDP’s past and current antecedents, it is obvious that Nigerians will continue to reject the party.

“PDP’s rejection is further reinforced by APC’s widely accepted and hugely successful membership registration exercise which has recorded APC membership strength of over 40 million.”

