APC dismisses report of mass defection in Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a report on the mass defection of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun, in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, described the report as a mischievous attempt aimed at increasing the popularity of the opposition party in the state.

He said only two lawmakers, the former Senate Majority Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya and former governor Adamu Aliero left the APC for PDP because they were defeated in the party’s primaries in the state.

Argungun said: “The report has it that a former deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, APC Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi South, Alhaji Atiku Alaramma Warra and former Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Ummar, among others have left the party.

“These are all mere mischief of the PDP and its few supporters who are bent on making the party popular in Kebbi irrespective of the bundles of problems it is facing.

“It’s unbelievable to say that the SSG , deputy governor and zonal party chief have decided to join PDP.



READ ALSO: Kebbi a frontline APC state – Malami

“As far as APC in Kebbi State is concerned, hundreds of people from PDP are defecting to the APC on daily basis from across the state.

A former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, left because he failed to secure APC’s governorship ticket in the state.

“Also, the former governor of the Kebbi State and a serving Senator, Alhaji Adamu Aliero, defected to PDP when he lost the primaries, alleging unfair treatment.

“They tried to unseat the duly elected candidates of the PDP in Kebbi North and Kebbi Central. The matter is now in court signifying that they were not welcomed in the PDP.

“Interestingly, the general public may wish to know that not a single executive member of their respective wards have defected with them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now