Politics
APC dismisses report of mass defection in Kebbi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed a report on the mass defection of its members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State.
The party’s National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungun, in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, described the report as a mischievous attempt aimed at increasing the popularity of the opposition party in the state.
He said only two lawmakers, the former Senate Majority Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya and former governor Adamu Aliero left the APC for PDP because they were defeated in the party’s primaries in the state.
Argungun said: “The report has it that a former deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, APC Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi South, Alhaji Atiku Alaramma Warra and former Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Ummar, among others have left the party.
“These are all mere mischief of the PDP and its few supporters who are bent on making the party popular in Kebbi irrespective of the bundles of problems it is facing.
“It’s unbelievable to say that the SSG , deputy governor and zonal party chief have decided to join PDP.
READ ALSO: Kebbi a frontline APC state – Malami
“As far as APC in Kebbi State is concerned, hundreds of people from PDP are defecting to the APC on daily basis from across the state.
A former Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, left because he failed to secure APC’s governorship ticket in the state.
“Also, the former governor of the Kebbi State and a serving Senator, Alhaji Adamu Aliero, defected to PDP when he lost the primaries, alleging unfair treatment.
“They tried to unseat the duly elected candidates of the PDP in Kebbi North and Kebbi Central. The matter is now in court signifying that they were not welcomed in the PDP.
“Interestingly, the general public may wish to know that not a single executive member of their respective wards have defected with them.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...