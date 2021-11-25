APC dismisses report on mass resignation of ward executives in Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe on Thursday dismissed the report on the mass resignation of ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state.

A report on social media claimed during the week that over 80 percent of ward executives in Yamaltu/Deba LGA had resigned their positions in solidarity with the former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, who is having a running battle with the state government.

However, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Moses Kyari, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Gombe, described the report as dangerous and malicious.

He said: “This is not true, it is a lie from the pit of hell and as you can see the people concerned have addressed a news conference.

“The people that were allegedly said to have resigned have come to debunk that and to tell the true story of what really transpired.

“Some of the people whose names appear on the list are not even in town; some of them are sick and could not go out. So how did their names appear on the list?

The publicity secretary described the report as the handiwork of enemies of APC in the state, saying a committee would be set up to investigate the source of the story.

Kyari added: “We shall take punitive actions by going to court to ensure that the people involved are brought to book.”

The Chairman of APC in Yamaltu/Deba LGA, Alhaji Ali Kure, who was also at the briefing, described the report as fake news.

He said: “That is very bad; we expect all citizens to support the government of Governor Inuwa Yahaya who is driving the state to greater heights.

“Up till this moment that I am addressing you, none of the executives has officially informed me or the party, that he has resigned his position.

“Rather we have sat with all of them and they confirmed that they remain in their respective positions.”

