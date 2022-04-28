APC dismisses report on missing $50,000

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the reports on a missing $50,000 (N44.2 million) at its national secretariat in Abuja.

A report emerged on Wednesday that missing $50,000 cash forced the party to suspend the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for National Assembly aspirants at the national secretariat.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, the APC described as grossly misleading and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media regarding the lost United States Dollars at the APC national secretariat.

“On Wednesday, April 27, the sum of $50,000 was reportedly lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the party’s national secretariat.

“To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the party.”

The spokesman insisted that the loss was not connected with proceeds of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants vying for its tickets for the 2023 general elections.

Morka added: “The development was also not connected with relocation of the venue for the collection of the forms from the party’s secretariat to the International Conference Centre (ICC) as erroneously reported in a section of the media.

“The party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of the forms to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the secretariat.”

