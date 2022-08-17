APC dismisses report on planned removal of Abdullahi Adamu as chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dismissed a report of ongoing plots to remove its National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who reacted to the report in a statement in Abuja, described it as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

He added that APC and its leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The statement read: “The attention of the APC has been drawn to opposition-sponsored media reports on plots to remove the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

“The reports are based on the imagination of its sponsors ostensibly unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Senator Adamu since assuming office as the national chairman.

“The opposition Peoples Democratic Party was quite welcomed to continue to dissipate its energies on innuendos and chasing after phantom plots in APC rather than concentrate on mending its broken and acrimonious house.

”The APC National Working Committee (NWC) remained united under Adamu’s leadership as the party’s national chairman with the singular commitment to winning 2023 general elections.”

There were reports that some forces in APC are plotting the removal of the former Nasarawa State governor over the handling of the party’s last primaries, especially in the Senate, where some influential lawmakers lost in their bids to return to the upper legislative chamber next year.

The outcome of the primaries forced many key APC members including the former Senate Majority Leader, Abdullahi Adamu, to dump the party for the PDP.

