APC dismisses reports on planned removal of chairman in Adamawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports on purported plans to remove its chairman in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, from office.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Raymond Chidama, made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Yola.

READ ALSO: Court gives condition to hear Ribadu’s suit against Adamawa APC guber candidate

He described the allegation as baseless and the handiwork of mischief-makers in the state.

“Contrary to the rumours, there is unity among all APC stakeholders in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Chidama added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now