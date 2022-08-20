APC disowns viral list of appointment into presidential campaign council

The politicking season has witnessed a lot of disinformation and misinformation with a lot of stakeholders scheming against one another in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

This situation has led to the refutation of a viral list of the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bayo Onanuga, the APC presidential campaign media director, on Friday, debunked the list while noting that the full team of the organisation would be unveiled soon.

So far, only positions of director-general, secretary and spokesman have been filled.

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau; James Faleke, a serving lawmaker; and Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment; have been appointed into the aforementioned positions respectively.

“The party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate,” Onanuga said.

While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure were still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.

He further urged the media to be more thorough regarding their reportage since the information was incorrect.

The director further said the media should exercise more restraint in dissemination of information that was not correct.

