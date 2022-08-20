Politics
APC disowns viral list of appointment into presidential campaign council
The politicking season has witnessed a lot of disinformation and misinformation with a lot of stakeholders scheming against one another in order to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.
This situation has led to the refutation of a viral list of the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Bayo Onanuga, the APC presidential campaign media director, on Friday, debunked the list while noting that the full team of the organisation would be unveiled soon.
So far, only positions of director-general, secretary and spokesman have been filled.
Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau; James Faleke, a serving lawmaker; and Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment; have been appointed into the aforementioned positions respectively.
“The party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate,” Onanuga said.
Read also: APC appoints Gov Lalong as DG of 2023 presidential campaign council
While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure were still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.
He further urged the media to be more thorough regarding their reportage since the information was incorrect.
The director further said the media should exercise more restraint in dissemination of information that was not correct.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...