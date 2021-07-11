APC dissolves executive committee in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has dissolved the party’s executive committee in Zamfara State.

Consequently, it has constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The committee’s National Secretary, James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The members of the committee are Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau (Chairman), Muntari Ahmed Anka and Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi (Secretary).

The statement read: “The step followed the recent positive development in the Zamfara State Chapter of the party and the approval by the CECPC to dissolve the party’s leadership structure in the state.

“The CECPC hereby strongly appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

“The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts.”

