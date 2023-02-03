APC doesn’t need Naira redesign to win elections —Keyamo

In the face of the drama generated by the ongoing Naira redesign policy and its attendant implications for Nigerians, spokesman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for indulging in blame game.

The recent CBN policy had thrown huge swaths of Nigerians into hardship given the scarcity of new notes across different financial institutions.

President Muhammadu Buhari had however waded in the crisis and asked Nigerians to give him seven days for decisive step on the matter.

The President, who spoke after meeting with APC Governors in Abuja, slammed financial institutions for being complicit in the situation.

Reacting to the development via his Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo said the ruling party didn’t need Naira redesign policy to win elections.

Keyamo insisted President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was concerned about the interests of ordinary Nigerians.

The minister, however, accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of supporting the sufferings in which the policy had thrown Nigerians.

He wrote: “The APC doesn’t need a reversal of the NAIRA redesign policy to win the election. Ours is a genuine concern for the interests of the ordinary people adversely affected. But Atiku and PDP think otherwise, hence their present support for the sufferings of the ordinary citizens. Sad.

“Same characters who’ve always vilified PMB are same characters now eulogizing him for doing ‘what is right’ even if it’s inimical to the chances of his party. They’re pretentiously stooping low before him ‘to conquer’. But they introduced ‘do-or-die’ in 2007. Bunch of hypocrites!”

