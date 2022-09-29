APC downplays commotion over presidential campaign council

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Felix Morka, on Thursday, described the current misgiving in the party over the composition of its presidential campaign council as a “good problem.”

Morka, who spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today on Thursday, said many members of the party wanted to be part of the council.

He added that all the interested members cannot be accommodated in the team.

There are insinuations of infighting within the ruling party after some party chieftains were omitted from the 422- member presidential campaign council unveiled last weekend.

A letter purportedly written by the APC National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, in which he accused the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of running a one-man show was released to the public on Thursday.

The party had since distanced the chairman from the letter.

Morka insisted that the letter did not emanate from the former Nasarawa governor.

Although the APC spokesman admitted that some members of the party were not happy with the list, he said everybody cannot be accommodated in the council.

He also dismissed reports of infighting in the party.

The spokesman said: “We have a good problem, unlike the other party where people included in their campaign council are refusing to be part of it.

“All our members are valuable and they want to contribute to the campaign of our presidential candidate. But we cannot accommodate everyone. We have to pick those that can contribute the most value.”

