APC downplays Osun election defeat, reaffirms support for Adamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday downplayed its defeat in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, was elected the Osun State governor after polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Oyetola Adegboyega, who scored 375, 027 votes in the election.

Following the election, many APC supporters blamed the defeat on the feud between Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who was a former governor of the state.

Many also predicted that the defeat was a sign of what would befall the ruling party in the 2023 general elections.

However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the party was poised to win the 2023 elections.

READ ALSO:Defeat in Osun guber election a temporary setback for APC – Gov Oyetola

He also dismissed reports on the planned removal of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over the defeat in Osun State.

The party had in a statement on Wednesday described as fake news reports on the planned removal of the former Nasarawa governor.

He insisted that APC would retain power next year.

Morka said: “Election is a contest. There is a winner as well as a loser. The result of the Osun election should not be used to gauge the performance of the party in the forthcoming election. It’s not a litmus test for the party. Neither should it be taken as a reason strong enough for us to remove our national leader or anybody. Nothing of the sort is happening.

“We are throwing that on the table as a new strategy ahead of 2023. We have learnt our lessons and are ready to face the election with all determination.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now