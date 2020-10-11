APC engaged in ‘blatant abuse of power’ before and during Ondo guber election—Ajayi

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said on Sunday he would make public his position on the governorship election in a few days.

Ajayi, who represented the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the governorship election held on Saturday, finished third in the election behind Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Dr. Kola Ademujimi, the deputy governor thanked party supporters and people of the state for their support before, during and after the election.

The statement read:

“On behalf of AGBOOLA/GBOYE Campaign Organization and the Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), I want to formally appreciate our leaders, members of our great party and particularly the good people of Ondo State for your support, cooperation and show of love towards our party through your votes for the Zenith Labour Party during the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, 10th October, 2020.

“l wish to specially commend the resilience, doggedness and strong determination of the National Leader of our party, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Ondo State chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, all members of the state executive committee, party leaders and the good people of this state in the face of naked intimidation, harassment, threat and blatant abuse of state powers by the ruling APC government before and during the election.

“Your overall performance was highly commendable and historical. May God reward your show of love and compassion towards this worthy political project – the AGBOOLA/GBOYE gubernatorial contest.

” The party, after the collation of reports from our various field officers, may take an official position on this election in the coming days.”

