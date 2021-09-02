APC expels Adamawa caretaker committee chairman for insulting Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu.

The Adamawa State Working Committee of APC had last month suspended Adamu for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari in a viral video.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudeodehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the decision took immediate effect.

According to him, the decision to expel the APC chieftain was part of the resolutions reached during the 16th meeting of the CECPC held on Wednesday at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read: “The CECPC received and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the seven-member disciplinary committee set up by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.

“Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterances on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Leader of the Party.

“He was also found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute, thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party. “

