APC expels Ajasin’s daughter for alleged anti-party activities in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has expelled Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose, the daughter of the state former governor, late Chief Michael Ajasin for alleged anti-party activities.

The party also expelled one Nathaniel Adojutelegan for the same reason.

The duo had challenged the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the APC governorship primaries held in 2019 at the Supreme Court.

The apex court, however, dismissed their case for lack of merit.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Alex Kalejaiye, who announced Anifowose and Adojutelegan’s expulsion at a media briefing on Friday in Akure, said the party’s decision was based on the report of a fact-finding committee set up by the party to look into the allegation against the duo.

He said: “Sometime in January, leaders of APC in Igboroko 1, Ward 2, Owo Local Government Area of the state outlined some anti-party allegations against one of its leaders, and indeed a state leader, Chief (Mrs.) Jumoke Anifowose. The ward suspended Mrs. Anifowose after investigation, expectedly, and communicated the decision to the local government secretariat.

Buhari will be judged by success on security, others – APC

“On receipt of the letter of suspension, the leadership of the local government did thorough checks on the actions and decision of the ward and, convinced of the propriety of the decision, endorsed the suspension of Mrs. Anifowose, and did communicate the development to the state secretariat.

“We also received series of complaints and anti-party allegations against Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan from the leaders in Arigidi Iye Ward 1, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, and that he has been suspended.

“As a lawful and responsible organisation, the State Working Committee deliberated on the allegations and set up a fact-finding committee in line with Article 21 of the party to dig into series of allegations against Mrs. Anifowose and Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

“At the party’s State Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and on the strength of the report of the disciplinary committee earlier set up, the Ondo State APC resolved that Mrs. Jumoke Anifowose-Ajasin and Mr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan be expelled forthwith from the chapter. The resolution is being communicated to the National Secretariat.”

