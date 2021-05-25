 APC explains delay in holding its convention, congresses | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

APC explains delay in holding its convention, congresses

The All Progressives Con­gress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CE­CPC), on Monday identified the worsening security sit­uation in the country, as the reason it has not taken a decision on the party’s planned congresses and national convention.

The Secretary of the Committee, John James AkpanUdoe­dehe, stated that the party’s national conven­tion paled in significance when considered against the many problems bedev­illing the country.

Speaking after an emer­gency meeting of the CE­CPC to ratify the APC FCT Area Council primaries, held at the party’s nation­al secretariat, AkpanUdoe­dehe said the committee is consulting widely so as to ensure there is no dissent­ing voice when the decision is made.

“We are aware that par­ty members are desiring to hear from the Caretaker Committee. I can tell you that we are looking into so many things and I can tell you that we have to consult extensively before we will do anything.

“We have major stake­holders like Mr. President, vice president, governors, among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of consensus.

“We have lots of prob­lems in the country, not only the national congress of the party. We have seri­ous security issues like the agitations going on in the zones.

“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong,” he said.

He pointed out that if the congresses and convention were to be an issue, the committee can conclude it in one month.

By John Chukwu…

