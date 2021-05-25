APC explains delay in holding its convention, congresses | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
APC explains delay in holding its convention, congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Monday identified the worsening security situation in the country, as the reason it has not taken a decision on the party’s planned congresses and national convention.
The Secretary of the Committee, John James AkpanUdoedehe, stated that the party’s national convention paled in significance when considered against the many problems bedevilling the country.
Speaking after an emergency meeting of the CECPC to ratify the APC FCT Area Council primaries, held at the party’s national secretariat, AkpanUdoedehe said the committee is consulting widely so as to ensure there is no dissenting voice when the decision is made.
“We are aware that party members are desiring to hear from the Caretaker Committee. I can tell you that we are looking into so many things and I can tell you that we have to consult extensively before we will do anything.
Read also: Oyo APC urges investigation into alleged killing of girl by Gov Makinde’s convoy
“We have major stakeholders like Mr. President, vice president, governors, among others. We have to consult so that when we are coming out there will be no dissenting voice. We are still at the level of consensus.
“We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national congress of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on in the zones.
“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong,” he said.
He pointed out that if the congresses and convention were to be an issue, the committee can conclude it in one month.
By John Chukwu…
