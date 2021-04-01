APC extends membership registration by three weeks | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its membership registration and revalidation exercise by three weeks.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the extension became necessary given the number of people that are willing to join the party.

The statement read: “The audit of the reports received from the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows:

“Most states for varied reasons started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.

“An avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however, it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation, and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks.”

