APC female aspirants to get free nomination forms —Women Leader

Female aspirants intending to contest for any elective position in the 2023 elections on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will get free nomination forms.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the National Women Leader of the party, Betty Edu, at a media briefing held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Edu, who was addressing her first media conference since her victory at the APC National Convention on March 26, said the leadership of the party took the decision to “encourage all female aspirants and mainstream them into politics.”

“We are the largest party in Africa and we want to make a strong statement that we stand by inclusion, mainstreaming for women.

“The party has gone ahead to approve that women will be running with a free nomination form

“They have thrown the ball into our court. Before now, we have women saying we cannot afford nomination forms.

“We have been given the greatest chance to emerge the winner of an election because we will be running on a ticket of the ruling party.

“Not just a ruling party, a party that has performed, a party that has provided welfare for Nigeria, a party that is ready to mainstream women,” she said.

The APC Women Leader further called on women to stand up and contest in 2023, while urging them to get involved in a series of processes that would lead up to the elections.

“Women must be actively involved in the political process and must go from door-to-door to sensitise other women to go out and participate in the ongoing registration of Independent National Electoral (INEC),” she added.

