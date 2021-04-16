APC fixes Anambra gov'ship forms at N22.5m, announces date for primaries | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the governorship expression of interest form for the Anambra governorship election is N2.5 million, while the nomination form would cost N20 million totalling N22.5 million.

The party also stated that it would hold its primary election for Anambra governorship election on June 26.

The party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a schedule of activities for the election released on Thursday, April 15, in Abuja.

Medaner said that the party would start the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the election at the party’s national secretariat from April 15 to June 8.

“The exercise would be done in accordance with the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

Read also: Anambra APC groups ‘attack’ Gbajabiamila for appointing APGA member as aide

“Also, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents by aspirants would be June 8,” he explained.

According to Medaner, screening of aspirants would be on June 10.

He added that publication of claims and objections would be on June 12 while screening appeals would be on June 15.

He added that election appeal would hold on June 30.

Medaner further said that the governorship expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million while the nomination form would cost N20 million totalling N22.5 million.

He said that female and physically challenged aspirants would only pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the position.

The Anambra governorship election has been slated for November 6, 2021 by INEC.

Join the conversation

Opinions