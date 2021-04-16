APC fixes Anambra gov'ship forms at N22.5m, announces date for primaries | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
APC fixes Anambra gov’ship forms at N22.5m, announces date for primaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the governorship expression of interest form for the Anambra governorship election is N2.5 million, while the nomination form would cost N20 million totalling N22.5 million.
The party also stated that it would hold its primary election for Anambra governorship election on June 26.
The party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a schedule of activities for the election released on Thursday, April 15, in Abuja.
Medaner said that the party would start the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the election at the party’s national secretariat from April 15 to June 8.
“The exercise would be done in accordance with the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.
Read also: Anambra APC groups ‘attack’ Gbajabiamila for appointing APGA member as aide
“Also, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents by aspirants would be June 8,” he explained.
According to Medaner, screening of aspirants would be on June 10.
He added that publication of claims and objections would be on June 12 while screening appeals would be on June 15.
He added that election appeal would hold on June 30.
Medaner further said that the governorship expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million while the nomination form would cost N20 million totalling N22.5 million.
He said that female and physically challenged aspirants would only pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the position.
The Anambra governorship election has been slated for November 6, 2021 by INEC.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt
The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics...
Arsenal stroll to Europa League semi-final
English Premier League side, Arsenal FC on Thursday night defeated Czech giant, Slavia Prague 4-0 to qualify for the semi-final...
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...