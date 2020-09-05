APC flags off governorship campaign in Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Akure officially flagged off its governorship campaign in Ondo State.

In his opening address at the campaign rally, the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, urged the people of the state not to allow anyone to truncate the developmental strides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said the party was known for progress and development across all human endeavours.

Also, the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Committee for Ondo State Governorship Election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Akeredolu had brought about real development across the state.

He described the Ondo State governor as a progressive-minded individual who must be allowed to win a second term in office for the development of the state.

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said Akeredolu had done a lot for Ondo State.

Fayemi described the APC candidate as evidence of commitment, compassion, and development in the state.

He told the gathering that all the party members were solidly behind Akeredolu in his re-election bid.

The Ekiti governor urged the APC supporters to continue to campaign for the party’s victory in the October 10 election.

In his address, Akeredolu said he was prepared to do much more for the state if elected for a second term in office.

The governor warned the people not to vote for “those who would come to ruin the gains that had been entrenched in the last three and a half years across the state”.

He urged APC members and supporters to reach out to all nooks and crannies of the state for the party to have overwhelming votes.

Also at the campaign rally were the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the pioneer National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and governors Atiku Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and AbdulRahman AdulRasak (Kwara).

Others were Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sani Bello (Niger), and the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Chief David Onoja.

The Minister of Transportations, Rotimi Ameachi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura and other chieftains of the party also graced the event.

