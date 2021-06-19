APC governors agree to implement judicial, legislative autonomy

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to commence the process for implementation of autonomy of the judiciary and state legislature as directed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Committee and other stakeholders.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Chairman of the Forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, explained that consultations are to commence by Attorneys-General of APC- controlled States to provide the necessary legal framework for the implementation of the policy.

Badugu noted that the Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies.

Read also: APC governors want security agents, traditional rulers sanctioned over banditry

He said the Committee jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by State Governments to guarantee autonomy for State judiciary and assemblies.

In the light of this, Bagudu said the meeting, “Endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.

“As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, appropriate consultations with Attorneys-General will take place to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions