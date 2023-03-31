APC governors call for immediate arrest of interim govt sponsors

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on the Directorate of State Services (DSS), to immediately arrest and prosecute advocates of an interim government the secret police claimed it had identified.

The governors who made the demand at a meeting in Abuja on Friday, condemned what they describe as baseless “lagitations by some elements to have an Interim National Government in place, rather than swear in the President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

The PGF, in a statement at the end of the meeting, said the DSS should initiate the arrest and prosecution of those sponsoring such agitations as the development was not only treasonable but designed to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement signed by Chairman of the PGF, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, reads:

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum notes the press statement issued by the Department of State Services, DSS, on the unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements who are agitating for an interim government.

“We condemn such agitations. It is commendable, however, that the Department of State Services exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

“It is ironic that after the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in which all the major parties recorded varying successes and disappointments in different constituencies, and with our country being appreciated around the globe, some self-serving individuals are unfortunately seeking to sabotage our democratic progress.”

The PGF also noted that after a democratic contest, parties are free to exercise their legal rights of going to court and there was no need for anyone or group to call for an interim government.

“Indeed, it was widely reported that the PDP and LP had chosen to go to the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC.

“Furthermore, in all the 36 states of the Federation, tribunals have also been established to provide opportunity to those who participated in the various elections but otherwise feeling dissatisfied, to challenge the results

“It is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot for interim government, which will amount to subverting our national democratic progress.

“It is commendable however, that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council, issued a statement restating the Federal Government’s commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new President on May 29th, 2023.

“Equally, we appreciate the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the transition as well as the support of all security agencies.

“We therefore call on all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development, which the campaign for interim government is meant to truncate”, the statement added.

