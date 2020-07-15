APC governors endorse Okonjo-Iweala for WTO top job

The Progressive Governors’ Forum on Wednesday endorsed the candidature of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Bagudu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lobby other African leaders in a bid to ensure Okonjo-Iweala’s success in the interest of the country.

According to him, the emergence of the ex-minister as WTO director-general would usher in an era of prosperity for Africa.

Bagudu said the forum believed that the world would be more united with former World Bank managing director at the saddle of the WTO.

The governor said: “In nominating our own Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Buhari did not just present a Nigerian candidate but he presented to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system.

“Getting it right at the World Trade Organisation shall hasten the goals of Africa in the global arena.

“With Okonjo-Iweala who is cut out for the job given her background, her achievements, her world view, who promotes the belief that a trading system can work for the benefit of all.

“And truly that’s what the world needs, all nations, and people that are committed to the promotion of the equitable trading system should support her emergence as the director-general of WTO.”

