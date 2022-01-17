APC governors’ forum chief, Salihu Lukman, resigns amid furore over national convention

The in-fighting between the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and All Progressives Congress (AP) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the conduct of its national convention took a fresh twist on Monday following the resignation of the PGF Director-General, Salihu Lukman.

Lukman tendered his resignation letter to the Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, on Monday.

In the letter, he slammed the committee over its shoddy handling of matters relating to the national convention.

He had earlier accused the Mala-Buni committee of frustrating the party’s plan to hold the convention in February.

The APC leadership and the governors had agreed last year to conduct the convention next month in a bid to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The committee had been under tremendous pressure to step aside following the crises that trailed last year’s congresses where several factions conducted parallel congresses in defiance of the party’s directive.

The latest development has further confirmed that all may not be well with the ruling party with just 13 months to the next national election.

Lukman said: “Progressive Governors, like all party members, will not associate themselves with any act of disrespect to decisions validly taken in consultations with President Buhari.

“They will not take the responsibility for actions or inactions of the CECPC. Every responsibility of organising the convention is vested with the CECPC.”

