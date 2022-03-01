Connect with us

Politics

APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention

Published

37 mins ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors said on Tuesday there was no going back on the March 26 date for the party’s national convention.

The party had last month shifted the national convention from the initial February 26 date by one month over internal wrangling.

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

READ ALSO: How PDP reacted to APC national convention

He dismissed insinuation that some party members were pushing for another postponement of the exercise.

The governor added that they were in the State House to congratulate the President for signing the Electoral Act.

Bagudu said: “We are working hard to ensure that we have our convention on March 26. About 20 APC governors were in this hall last week, and this question came up and we clearly said we came to discuss the national convention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 2 =

Investigations

Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...