APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors said on Tuesday there was no going back on the March 26 date for the party’s national convention.

The party had last month shifted the national convention from the initial February 26 date by one month over internal wrangling.

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He dismissed insinuation that some party members were pushing for another postponement of the exercise.

The governor added that they were in the State House to congratulate the President for signing the Electoral Act.

Bagudu said: “We are working hard to ensure that we have our convention on March 26. About 20 APC governors were in this hall last week, and this question came up and we clearly said we came to discuss the national convention.”

