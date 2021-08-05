APC governors pass vote of confidence on Mala-Buni

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

In a statement signed by the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors said their position was based on the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo State governorship poll.

He said the judgment also settled the legality of the APC caretaker committee, its composition, and all its decisions.

The apex court’s position on Buni’s leadership of APC has been different interpretations by individuals in the country.

While the APC had continued to insist that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ondo validated the Buni-led committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that the Yobe State governor’s leadership position in the ruling party has become untenable due to the apex court’s ruling on the legality and composition of the committee.

Bagudu said: “The court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution, the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was constituted by the National Executive Council of the APC to act as the National Working Committee.

“This ruling is consistent with the legal advice available to APC in creating the committee and we commend the party’s legal team for the proper and lawful guidance.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed in an acting capacity, to temporarily carry out and fill in the seat of the National Chairman of the party pending the election of new National Chairman.

“This has settled conclusively that the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and its composition is not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the APC.”

The governors stressed that it was unfortunate that the Supreme Court’s judgment was being misinterpreted by “mischievous” elements in the party who are bent on satisfying their political interests.

They expressed satisfaction with the outcome of last weekend’s APC ward congresses held across the country, noting that the development underlined the commitment of the party leaders and members at all levels to the rebuilding of the party.

The governors appealed to the party members and supporters to remain resolute, and continue to support all the initiatives of the caretaker committee under Mala-Buni’s leadership.

