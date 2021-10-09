Politics
APC governors promise to tackle inequality, poverty
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Saturday reassured Nigerians of their commitment to improved living conditions in the country.
The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu, stated this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.
Bagudu, who is also the Kebbi State governor, said his colleagues are determined to check unemployment, poverty, and hardship in the country.
READ ALSO: APC governors will support ‘sellable’ Osinbajo if he declares for 2023 – Sule
The governors also congratulated their Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, on his 60th birthday.
The statement read: “As we rejoice with His Excellency, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”
