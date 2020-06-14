APC governors to intervene in Edo, Ondo crises ahead of guber elections

The Progressive Governors’ Forum Sunday resolved to intervene in the crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship election in both states.

The chairman of the forum, Atiku Bagudu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, recalled that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had on Saturday upheld the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and two other aspirants who had earlier been disqualified by the party’s screening committee from the governorship primaries in the state.

The other aspirants are – Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

While Obaseki and Ogiemwonyi were disqualified for alleged discrepancies in their certificates, Iduoriyekemwen lost his bid because of his dispute with the party’s top hierarchy.

READ ALSO: EDO, ONDO POLLS: INEC reveals what it’ll do if politicians disrupt electoral process

He had since been expelled from the APC.

Bagudu said: “The governors have collectively agreed to work to ensure the strengthening of internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of the Edo and Ondo States 2020 governorship election.

“The governors are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.

“The APC governors’ forum which had a teleconference meeting on Saturday unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to work for the unity of our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions