APC governors to support Buhari’s candidate for national chairman seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on Wednesday resolved to support any aspirant President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed for the party’s national chairman position at its national convention slated for Saturday.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, stated this in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of their meeting with the President in Abuja.

Bagudu added that the governors agreed to support any process that would lead to a consensus in the exercise.

The President had last month declared his support for consensus option in the selection of candidates for the party’s leadership positions at national level.

He urged the governors to explore the option of consensus.

The Kebbi governor revealed that the President was updated on what they had been doing ahead of the convention.

He said: “Today, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum were hosted by Mr. President at a meeting to discuss what the governors have been doing in preparation for the March 26 National Convention.

“Some of you may recall that last week there was a letter that was widely circulated in the media, addressed to me as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and copied to a number of others, including the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, the acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and indeed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“That letter led to a series of actions, including meetings between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Acting Chairman, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, as he was then, and myself.

“We all restated our commitment to working together to ensure that the convention takes place on March 26, 2022 and then we agreed to support all the decisions that were taken by the Caretaker Committee, both acting as a working committee and acting with the donated powers given to it by the National Executive Committee.

“Indeed, the Chairman of the Caretaker, upon his return, also appreciated what the Caretaker Committee did and the decisions that were taken in his absence.

“Today we all briefed Mr President on that, and our support for Mr. President’s endorsement of the candidate for the National Chairman of the party.”

