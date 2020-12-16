APC governors want security agents, traditional rulers sanctioned over banditry

Dr. Salihu Lukeman, the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has called for stiff sanctions to be meted out on security personnel, traditional and religious leaders in the communities where kidnappings and banditry have continued to thrive.

The PGF is the body of Nigerian governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement Lukeman issued in Abuja on Tuesday, December 15, titled “Nigeria’s national security embarrassment must be brought to an end,” he described the abduction of over 300 students of the Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, as a shameful national security embarrassment that should not have been allowed to happen.

According to Lukeman, “none of these spectacular security breaches could happen without some form of collaboration with security, community and religious leaders in the affected areas.

“The situation requires thorough introspection by not just our security agencies but also imposition of severe sanctions against security personnel, traditional and community leaders where kidnappings, banditry and all the crimes consuming the lives of innocent Nigerians are taking place.

“Given that those who carried out the kidnap would have passed through villages and communities to where they may be hiding now, how much information have been volunteered by the adjoining security posts, traditional rulers, community leaders, and citizens in the villages in the routes leading to the location where these school kids are being held hostage?” he queried.

