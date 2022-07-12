Politics
APC governors will deliver 22 states for Tinubu/Shettima in 2023 —Uzodimma
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will have a clean sweep of votes in the 2023 presidential election as 22 governors of the party will deliver their respective states.
The Imo governor who made the boast when APC governors paid a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday, said he was confident of the party’s victory in 2023 because the governors have done very well in their respective states.
While addressing the President, Uzodimma said:
“APC Governors will deliver 22 states because they have done very well. How many states are remaining?”
Read also: APC governors visit Buhari in Katsina, hail Tinubu-Shettima combination
Uzodimma who also endorsed the decision of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pick former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate, said it was in the best interest of the party and “a collective decision of the governors.”
Other APC governors who were in Daura to pay homage to the President included Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.
