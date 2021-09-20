APC governors will support ‘sellable’ Osinbajo if he declares for 2023 – Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors would back Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo if he declares interest in the country’s presidency in 2023.

Sule, who disclosed this when he met with members of the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) in Lafia, described Osinbajo as a “sellable candidate” for 2023.

The governor said: “Our concern is how we will sustain the party beyond President Muhammadu Buhari. So, if you come up with the idea, you know you will not only get my attention but the attention of every progressive governor in the country.

“So, if you are going about to sell this man, I want you to know that not every product is sellable but Osinbajo is sellable.

READ ALSO: Without Buhari, APC may not get bulk votes in 2023 – Osinbajo

“I pray that all the work you are doing now will not be in vain. It will be good for our party and the progress of this country.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the group, Aliyu Kurfi, said Osinbajo would make Nigeria a “better place for all” if he is given the opportunity to become the country’s President in two years time.

He added that though the Vice President has not declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race, the group was in Nasarawa to solicit the governor’s support for him.

Kurfi said: We are here sir on a very serious business, the serious business of political succession. We are on our mission but engineered by the vision of one of our elder statesmen, Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“We have gone through the various records of activities, life histories and of course the trends of events in politics and we have agreed as an association to work towards the promotion of his candidature.

“We made this decision because we believe with all honesty that we have a professional gentleman, if given the opportunity will not only continue the good work of Mr. President, but with gentlemen like you to support, make Nigeria a better place for all of us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions