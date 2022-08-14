Politics
APC governorship candidate in Enugu, Nnaji, unveils running mate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, on Sunday unveiled Chief George Ogara as his running mate in the 2023 general election.
Nnaji, who disclosed this at the party’s zonal secretariat in Enugu, said the process of choosing a running mate was herculean because of the quality and qualification of the person required.
He thanked God that he finally found a professional and an astute politician as running mate.
The candidate said: “I have been able to get a professional and an astute politician as deputy. I have been able to get Chief George Ogara as my running mate.
“I believe he will add value and impetus to our campaign efforts and in giving Enugu State people-oriented governance when we emerge victorious in 2023.”
In his remarks, the APC chairman in the state, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, commended Nnaji for picking Ogara whom he described as a qualified lawyer and philanthropist.
READ ALSO:Tension in Enugu APC over alleged hijack of congress materials
He said: “Today we are re-invigorated for the final onslaught to take over Enugu State in 2023.
“We call on traditional and religious leaders and every lover of Enugu State to rise against the ignoble machinations of opportunistic cabals that have been wrecking Enugu State.”
In his acceptance speech, Ogara thanked the governorship candidate and the party for finding him worthy to serve as deputy governor.
“I will play my role and help to pay attention to the minute details that will help our party to achieve victory.
“I will also be loyal to the party and to my principal. We shall do everything necessary to get to the seat of power,’’ he stated.
