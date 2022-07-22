APC governorship candidate in Kaduna, Sani dismisses reports of rift between El-Rufai and Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, said on Friday the state would deliver maximum votes to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

Sani, who is representing Kaduna Central District at the National Assembly, stated this during the inauguration of APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, as the Chairman of the Arewa Women for Tinubu (AWT) support group in Kaduna.

He also described reports of cold war between Shettima and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as malicious and unfounded.

The governorship candidate insisted that APC would secure most of its votes in 2023 from Kaduna State due to the popularity of El-Rufai.

He said: “I’m here to deliver a goodwill message from my brother, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“I want to also say that El-Rufai is totally in support of our brother, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima. We have worked together, we are brothers and we are friends.”

“When the news broke that Shettima had been selected as Tinubu’s running mate, El-Rufai was one of the few individuals that reached out to the Senator to congratulate him.

“Unfortunately, some people obviously ignorant of the cordial relationship between El-Rufai and Shettima tried to spread false news about them especially using the social media.

“I assure you and I stand to be quoted that Kaduna State will deliver the highest votes for the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket in 2023.”

