APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe picks works commissioner as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday picked the state’s Commissioner for Works, Pam Botmang, as his running mate in the 2023 election in the state.

Nentawe, who unveiled Botmang at the party’s secretariat in Jos, said the party settled for the commissioner after several rounds of consultations with critical stakeholders in the state.

Read also:APC accuses Bauchi govt of harassing opponents, condemns Assembly crisis

He said: “I am happy to announce that I have picked Botmang as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Plateau State to support the choice of Botmang as my running mate. I also enjoin them to come out enmasse and vote for our ticket in the 2023 general elections.

“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Plateau State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now