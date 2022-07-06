Politics
APC governorship candidate in Plateau, Nentawe picks works commissioner as running mate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Wednesday picked the state’s Commissioner for Works, Pam Botmang, as his running mate in the 2023 election in the state.
Nentawe, who unveiled Botmang at the party’s secretariat in Jos, said the party settled for the commissioner after several rounds of consultations with critical stakeholders in the state.
Read also:APC accuses Bauchi govt of harassing opponents, condemns Assembly crisis
He said: “I am happy to announce that I have picked Botmang as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.
“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Plateau State to support the choice of Botmang as my running mate. I also enjoin them to come out enmasse and vote for our ticket in the 2023 general elections.
“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Plateau State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...