APC governorship candidate in Sokoto picks ex-budget commissioner, Gobir, as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, has picked the state’s former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Idris Gobir, as his running mate in the 2023 general election.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, confirmed the development at a news conference on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said Gobir was selected after consultations among party stakeholders.

The former commissioner, according to him, was picked based on his experience and political background.

Sadiq-Achida said: “He is an accomplished administrator, our deputy governorship candidate. He began his service career as a school teacher, before venturing into other public service sector.

READ ALSO: Sokoto APC asks suspended vice chairman, Inuwa to resign from all federal appointments

“This includes maritime and petroleum industries, where he served with the Nigeria Ports Authority and the Department of Petroleum Resources.

“However, in politics, Gobir was a one-time Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and also served as Sole Administrator of Sabon Birni local government council of the state.

“This is in furtherance of his dedication to defending the interest of the people of Sokoto State, especially in the fight against insecurity in the eastern part of our state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now