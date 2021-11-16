APC governorship forms for Ekiti, Osun polls to cost N22.5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its nomination and expression of interest forms for members aspiring to contest for the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States would cost a total sum of N22.5 million.

The development was contained in the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections released by the National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe.

The document obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday read, “The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5 million. While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5 million. However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.”

Akpanudoedehe noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18 and July 16, 2022, to conduct the elections in Ekiti and Osun States respectively.

Furthermore, he explained that the timeline approved by the APC leadership was released following the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

Below is the breakdown of the activities, including the party’s primaries in both states.

Ekiti State

Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Monday 15 November 2021

Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 16th November 2021

Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 11th January 2022

Screening of Aspirants: Thursday 13th January 2022

Publication of claims and objections: Monday 17th January 2022

Screening Appeals: Wednesday 19th January 2022

PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 22nd January 2022

Election Appeal: Wednesday 26th January 2022

Osun State

Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Wednesday 17th November 2021

Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Thursday 18th November 2021

Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Friday 18th February 2022

Screening of Aspirants: Tuesday 22nd February 2022

Publication of claims and objections: Friday 25th February 2022

Screening Appeals: Monday 28th February 2022

PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 5th March 2022

Election Appeal: Thursday 10th March 2022

