APC govs ‘caution’ Secondus over outbursts on Supreme Court’s ruling on Imo

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday frowned at statements credited to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the ruling of the Supreme Court on the recently decided appeals on March 9, 2019 governorship election in Imo State.

The governors, in a statement on Saturday by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, who is also the governor of Kebbi State, called on Nigerians to rise up and defend democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

Bagudu, who described Secondus‘ statement as depressing, condemned his claims that the judiciary was “heavily compromised” and had “lost credibility” over the verdict.

It would be recalled that Secondus, while reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court on Imo State, had described the judgment as a miscarriage of justice at a press conference in Abuja.

The party, PDP, in its official reaction, also vowed to protest the judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha, a member of the party, from office.

Read also: Oshiomhole’s comments on Supreme Court perversion of justice loathsome —PDP

Bagudu, however condemned Seccondus for his outburst, saying that as a democratic leader, he ought to be in the forefront protecting and defending the judiciary.

He said: “These are depressing allegations coming from supposedly democratic leaders who should ordinarily be in the forefront of protecting and defending the judicial institution as the sanctuary of our democracy.

“It is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy.

“This is most unfortunate and condemnable, we call on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to rise to the defence of our democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

“We must prevail on the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, particularly our judiciary, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance.

“To allege that a judgement delivered by Supreme Court judges is procured simply because it does not favour the PDP is an invitation to anarchy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions