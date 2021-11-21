APC Govs give Buni lifeline, back him to continue as Caretaker Chairman

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have given a vote of confidence to the embattled National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, of Yobe State.

The subtle vote of confidence on Buni came on Saturday in a statement by the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, while felicitating with Buni on the occasion of his 54th birthday, saying he had led the party in the right direction and the governors were solidly behind him as he continues to provide an all-inclusive leadership for the APC.

Buni had been in the eye of the storm in the past for a few weeks following a renewed series of attacks by aggrieved members of the party who insisted that he resigned from his position.

One of such aggrieved party stakeholder was Zamfara Senator and a chieftain of the party, Kabiru Marafa, who had engaged in a serious battle with Buni, describing the CECPC as an illegal contraption and continued to call for Buni’s resignation or sack.

However, the APC governors felt otherwise.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC,” Bagudu stated in the statement.

He added that the APC governors have thrown their weight behind Buni because he has been “a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.”

“We also recognize your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State.

“As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with HE Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” the statement added.

