APC govs implore NARD to channel demands to states in order to end strike

In order to ensure a cessation of the ongoing strike action by the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has appealed to the union to negotiate with the affected state governments.

In the same vein, they said matters relating to Federal Health institutions should be channeled to the appropriate authorities by the doctors.

This appeal was contained in a communique signed and released on Tuesday in Abuja by PGF chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

It reads, “Noting that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with state governments, Forum appealed to the Resident Doctors to negotiate with individual state governments and issues affecting Resident Doctors in federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the federal government.

“Noting that Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government, Forum endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, the NARD president called for the sacking of those who are behind the ongoing strike by resident doctors in the country.

The NARD president said Chris Ngige, minister of labour, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, and Tajudeen Sanusi, registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), should be sacked if they cannot handle their responsibilities.

On August 2, resident doctors commenced a nationwide strike over irregular payment of salaries, and hazard allowances among other issues.

