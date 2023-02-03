Politics
APC govs to meet Buhari over Naira scarcity, claims of ‘anti-Tinubu elements’ in Aso Rock
Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari today (Friday), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes.
According to a source in the APC Governors’ Forum, the governors will also discuss claims made by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that there were “elements” in the Aso Rock Villa who are hell-bent in truncating the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party flag bearer in forthcoming elections.
El-Rufai had, in an interview on Channels Television Wednesday, accused those he referred to as “elements within the Presidential Villa of working to frustrate Tinubu.”
El-Rufai said there were saboteurs in the Presidency whose candidates lost at the party’s presidential primary and were still bitter, and working against Tinubu’s success in the presidential election.
“I believe there are elements in the Villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.
READ ALSO:Osinbajo absent, as Buhari meets APC govs over 2023 presidential candidate
“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right
“I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.
“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No.
‘’You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds.
“It is a very good intention. The President has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense,” the Governor had said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...