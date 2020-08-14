APC govt has failed Nigerians, Wike tells PDP members

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had failed Nigerians.

The governor, who stated this while receiving the newly inaugurated members of the state executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said the APC had failed to deliver on its electoral promises.

He urged the PDP members to focus on governance rather than playing politics as Nigerians are hoping on the party.

Wike said: “APC has failed Nigeria. Nigeria is hoping on PDP. There is nothing anybody can talk about again. This is no more time for politics.

“You have promised and you have failed, nothing to try for you again. We have tried APC and it has not worked.

“Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with PDP that has the future, that has the interest of Nigeria than the party that gives excuse every day.

“We are tired. You know there is a problem with Nigeria and you make promises that if you vote for me, I will do this. Now they have voted for you, yet you cannot solve the problem. The party cannot solve any problem.”

