APC govt is a disgrace, full of corruption —Timi Frank

A former national deputy publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has described the ruling party as a disgrace and full of corruption.

Frank, who had since dumped the party and apologised to Nigerians over the role he played at ensuring that the APC emerged as the ruling party in 2015, was reacting to the revelation by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio had, while being grilled by a House of Representatives committee probing alleged misappropriation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) funds, claimed that most of the contracts of the agency were awarded to National Assembly members.

Responding to that claim in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @RealTimiFrank, the former APC chieftain wrote:

“APC Govt is a disgrace, full of corruption. I’ve been vindicated again by Akpabio’s revelation on this 9th APC Assembly.

“From Akpabio’s comment, it has shown that this 9th APC Assembly are partners and the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing Fraud at the NDDC. We need an answer now.”

