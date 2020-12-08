APC grants waivers to Dogara, Umahi, others ahead of 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday granted waivers for new members of the party to seek elective positions on its platform.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting in Abuja, said the waivers also covered individuals who intended to join the APC in the future.

The waivers enable the affected persons to contest elective positions on the party’s platform without waiting for a number of years.

The governor said: “The second resolution is that NEC has approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the APC and those interested in joining the party in the nearest future.

“By this, such new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party.

“So, they will be able to contest for positions in the APC. They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time.”

At least four members of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) had joined the ruling party in the last few months.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, returned to APC in July while the duo of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and the Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, joined the party last month.

A member of the House of Representatives from Benue State, Hernan Hembe, switched to the ruling party from PDP on Tuesday.

