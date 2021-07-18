APC grants waivers to new members, returning executives for congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the approved schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of its nationwide ward congresses scheduled for July 31.

The approved schedule was contained in a statement issued by the National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the party had, however, granted waivers to new members and returning executives to contest congresses.

Akpanudoedehe said: “The National Executive Committee (NEC) has granted waivers to new members who applied for such and also to all officers at Ward, Local Government and State levels.

“In addition to waivers granted to officers seeking re-election, a waiver is hereby granted to persons who joined the party recently to vote and be voted for, provided that their names are in the ward registers.”

The APC spokesman disclosed that purchase of nomination forms for Ward, Local Government and Area Councils and State Congresses would take place from July 19 to August 28.

He added: “Screening of aspirants for the ward party positions is scheduled for July 29 to July 30, ward congresses will hold July 31, appeals arising from ward congresses will hold August 2 to August 7.”

He said only wards and LGAs stipulated in sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in part I&II of the first schedule to the 1999 Constitution as amended are recognized.

He stressed that guiding regulation for the nationwide congresses was binding on all persons coordinating and participating in the exercise.

