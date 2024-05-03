APC group demands EFCC investigation into Matawalle’s alleged N70bn fraud

A group of protesters under the auspices of the APC Loyalists Forum has taken their demand for accountability to the doorstep of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling for a thorough investigation into alleged corruption cases against former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle.

Dozens of protesters from Zamfara State converged on the EFCC headquarters on Friday, urging the commission to reopen investigations into Matawalle’s tenure, which was marred by allegations of contract diversion and embezzlement to the tune of N70 billion.

The protesters, armed with placards and a petition, demanded that the EFCC investigate all petitions against Matawalle, including the alleged diversion of funds meant for projects across the state’s local government areas.

The EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, received the protest letter on behalf of the chairman, assuring the protesters that the commission was committed to pursuing every corruption case to its logical conclusion.

This development comes after the EFCC announced in May 2023 that Matawalle was under investigation for alleged N70 billion fraud. The commission had alleged that Matawalle diverted funds meant for projects, awarding phantom contracts and siphoning off billions through proxies and contractors.

The EFCC’s investigation reportedly revealed that over 100 companies received payments from the funds without rendering any services to the state. Some contractors had been invited and quizzed, allegedly making startling revelations about how they were compelled to return the funds to Matawalle through his aides after converting them to US dollars.

The EFCC said it had recovered N300 million from a company, Fezel Nigeria Limited, traced to the Zamafara Investment Company.

The protesters’ demand for accountability and the EFCC’s commitment to pursuing corruption cases to their conclusion suggest that Matawalle’s alleged corruption cases will remain under scrutiny, despite his current ministerial appointment.

