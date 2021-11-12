Politics
APC group tells Buni to resign or be forced out
A group which calls itself ‘Concerned APC Stakeholders’ has called on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), to resign Immediately or he would be forced to step down.
The group, led by one Ayo Oyalowo, at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the Buni-led Committee has “failed to deliver on its mandate, having conducted the worst ward, LGA and State congresses which they alleged has further divided and polarized the party” and therefore, he should resign.
The group also requested President Muhammadu Buhari to activate relevant clauses in the party’s statutes to dissolve the committee forthwith, noting that the CECPC has demonstrated a clear lack of direction to steer APC to desired success.
Read also: Gov Buni reshuffles cabinet, creates new ministry
“While we note the exigency of the CECPC at the time it was set up as stopgap measure to address the problem the party faced at the time, we regret that the Committee has outlived its usefulness, and created more problems than it aimed to solve.
“And as such, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC must resign or we will have no option but to force them out,” the group said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...