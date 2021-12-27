APC group threatens Buni-led Caretaker Committee over national convention

The Progressives Mandate Movement (PMM) a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee over the proposed national convention of the ruling party.

According to the PMM, the processes for the APC national convention must be published latest by the 5th of January, 2022, or they would make the party’s National Secretariat ungovernable for the CECPC through an operation to be known as #OccupyAPCNationaSecretariat.

The group made the threat in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Abdullahi Mohammed, and the Secretary, Adekunle Fijabi, challenging the CECPC to ensure that the party’s national convention hold by February 5, 2022.

The PMM, which that claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeals by the Buni-led CECPC, the Buhari agreed to February 2022, said that it is a foundational group of APC, therefore, called on the CECPC not to prolong the date a day beyond February 5.

“For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger process that led to the formation of APC, this organisation has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention”, the statement read in part.

Claiming to have the firm instructions of President Buhari to the CECPC, the group appealed to the committee to “respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We also warn that if nothing is made public before January 5, 2022, we shall launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force our leaders to do the right thing.

“We make bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make a mistake that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023.”

