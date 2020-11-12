APC group writes Pastor Adeyemi over involvement in #EndSARS protest

An APC group has written an open letter to Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the founder of Daystar Assembly, castigating him for involving himself in the #EndSARS protests.

Using the Twitter handle of the group, @APCNigeria, the person(s) who wrote the letter but signed off as ‘Anonymous’, said it was shameful for Adeyemi, a man whom many Nigerians respect greatly, to involve himself in what they termed as the “EndSARS propaganda”.

The letter was apparently in reaction to Adeyemi’s response to his name being included in a lawsuit filed by a ‘human rights’ activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, accusing the man of God and other prominent Nigerians, mostly celebrities, of “inciting and instigating” riots that led to the destruction of properties.

Okeke had alleged that his properties were damaged during the riots and asked that the promoters of the EndSARS protests should be brought to justice

In reacting to his name being on the list, Adeyemi had tweeted:

“Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”

However, while responding to the Pastor’s tweet via the APC Nigeria’s official Twitter handle, the group posted an open letter addressed to Adeyemi which reads:

“An Open Letter to Pastor Sam Adeyemi:

With all due respect, sir, asking a needless question at this time is completely beneath you and I am disappointed.

“When a citizen has exercised his right to sue you and other people he believes are instrumental to the damage of his properties, as a pastor, how can you be seen attacking a victim?

“As someone we all respect, you shouldn’t get yourself involved in the ENDSARS propaganda.

“I expect that you will, by now, be playing the role of ensuring that peace reigns and the government meeting the demands of the youths. A tweet of that nature is not responsible and does not fit the personality you project.

‘Being a pastor doesn’t excuse you from answering to the court of law. We should learn to deal with issues accordingly and appropriately.

“By now, we all know that it is easy to unravel who is behind who and what is in this new media age.

“Pastor Adeyemi, if it bothers you that much, you can find this out in less than 24 hours.

“But in my opinion, there are more pressing questions to be asked. We cannot afford for people like you to also lose focus.

” Please Sir, don’t join the fray! Nigeria needs to be saved.

Signed: Anonymous.’

