APC in Zamfara united, ready for 2023 elections – Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Monday the crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state was now a thing of the past.

The governor, who addressed journalists at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport in Sokoto, said the APC in Zamfara was now one happy family and focused on the 2023 general elections.

The party had endured a turbulent period in Zamfara since 2019 with the trio of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa, and Governor Matawalle leading several factions in the state.

Matawalle said: “The resolution of the crisis was not my making but God’s.”

“Today, we are one united family working towards the success of the party come 2023.

“With this reconciliation, I have the conviction that the APC will take the day at the polls in 2023.

“I am 100 percent optimistic that victory will be ours by God’s grace.”

