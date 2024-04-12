APC inaugurates 7-man governorship screening committee in Ondo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a seven-man governorship screening committee to screen aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election slated for April 20.

The party’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Mr. Nze Duru, inaugurated the committee on Friday in Abuja.

Duru tasked the members to undertake the exercise with the necessary diligence, discipline, and friendliness.

He said the committee had to work round the clock to complete the exercise within the projected time frame, adding that the appeal committee would commence work immediately after the screening of the aspirants.

Duru said: “For us at the secretariat, we will also help you to midwife most of the things that will be required, and then hand it over to the appeal committee.

“The committee at this moment stands inaugurated. I wish you the very best of luck.

“We will support you in any way you need assistance in the process.”

The screening committee is headed by a former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Mr. Joshua Lidani while a former member of the House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola, will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the committee are – Mr. Jones Erue, Chief Second Bakor, Magaret Duru, Prof. Chukwudi Ledirick, and Abdul Balogun.

